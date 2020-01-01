 Skip to main content

Saint Andrew Vacant Land - Westwood

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Andrew Vacant Land

140 Washington Avenue 

Westwood, New Jersey 07675

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED NA
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property measures 90,000 square feet equating to 2.06 acres.

The property is located at the rear of 140 Washington Avenue in Westwood. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Developing

COMMENTS

Block 801 Lot 25

Zoning Classification: R-3 Residential Zone

Property Rights: Fee Simple

 