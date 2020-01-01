Saint Andrew Vacant Land - Westwood

Property Map:
Property Information:
PROPERTY
Saint Andrew Vacant Land
140 Washington Avenue
Westwood, New Jersey 07675
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|NA
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property measures 90,000 square feet equating to 2.06 acres.
The property is located at the rear of 140 Washington Avenue in Westwood.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Developing
COMMENTS
Block 801 Lot 25
Zoning Classification: R-3 Residential Zone
Property Rights: Fee Simple
