Saint Anne School - Fair Lawn

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Anne School

1 - 30 Summit Avenue 

Fair Lawn, New Jersey 07410

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1949
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement measuring approximately 43,800 square feet. 

The basement includes a cafeteria, maintenance office, boy and girl bathrooms, kitchen, teacher's lounge, large Pre-K classroom, half bathroom, library with a conference room, two classrooms, and a storage room. 

The first floor consists of eight classrooms, one office, boy and girl bathrooms, nurse's office, two classrooms each with a half bath, gymnasium, and two half bathrooms. 

The second floor includes nine classrooms, boys and girls bathrooms, one office, teacher's lounge with a half bath, computer room, and principal's office. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Head Start 

Day Care 

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The property has a playground measuring 29,698 square feet and a parking lot measuring 10,040 square feet. 

The property offers easy access to Route 4 and the Garden State Parkway. 

 