Saint Anne School - Fair Lawn

PROPERTY
Saint Anne School
1 - 30 Summit Avenue
Fair Lawn, New Jersey 07410
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1949
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement measuring approximately 43,800 square feet.
The basement includes a cafeteria, maintenance office, boy and girl bathrooms, kitchen, teacher's lounge, large Pre-K classroom, half bathroom, library with a conference room, two classrooms, and a storage room.
The first floor consists of eight classrooms, one office, boy and girl bathrooms, nurse's office, two classrooms each with a half bath, gymnasium, and two half bathrooms.
The second floor includes nine classrooms, boys and girls bathrooms, one office, teacher's lounge with a half bath, computer room, and principal's office.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Head Start
Day Care
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The property has a playground measuring 29,698 square feet and a parking lot measuring 10,040 square feet.
The property offers easy access to Route 4 and the Garden State Parkway.
