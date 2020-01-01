Saint Anne School - Fair Lawn

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement measuring approximately 43,800 square feet.

The basement includes a cafeteria, maintenance office, boy and girl bathrooms, kitchen, teacher's lounge, large Pre-K classroom, half bathroom, library with a conference room, two classrooms, and a storage room.

The first floor consists of eight classrooms, one office, boy and girl bathrooms, nurse's office, two classrooms each with a half bath, gymnasium, and two half bathrooms.

The second floor includes nine classrooms, boys and girls bathrooms, one office, teacher's lounge with a half bath, computer room, and principal's office.