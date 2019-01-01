 Skip to main content

Saint Anthony of Padua School - Belleville

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Anthony of Padua School

25 North 7th Street

Belleville, New Jersey 07109

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1954
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a one-story brick building in addition to a finished basement. The property measures approximately 35,960 square feet. 

The first floor consists of twelve classrooms, lobby, main office with a half bath, secretary's office, three regular offices, teacher's room, faculty bathroom, two storage areas for supplies, two boys' bathrooms, a girls' bathroom, and a nurse's office with a half bath. 

 

The second floor includes two cafeterias and a bingo hall, a bingo office, commercial kitchen, bingo storage area, women and men's bathrooms, and a boiler room. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Education Facility 

Head Start

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The are tile floors throughout the entire building. 

The entire lower level is centrally air-conditioned. 

There is a parking lot measuring approximately 36,900 square feet with the capacity for about 95 cars. 

The property was recently leased to Newark Public School, who brought the building up to code prior to vacating. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property offers access to Route 280 and Route 21.

 