Saint Anthony of Padua School - Belleville

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Anthony of Padua School
25 North 7th Street
Belleville, New Jersey 07109
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1954
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a one-story brick building in addition to a finished basement. The property measures approximately 35,960 square feet.
The first floor consists of twelve classrooms, lobby, main office with a half bath, secretary's office, three regular offices, teacher's room, faculty bathroom, two storage areas for supplies, two boys' bathrooms, a girls' bathroom, and a nurse's office with a half bath.
The second floor includes two cafeterias and a bingo hall, a bingo office, commercial kitchen, bingo storage area, women and men's bathrooms, and a boiler room.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Head Start
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The are tile floors throughout the entire building.
The entire lower level is centrally air-conditioned.
There is a parking lot measuring approximately 36,900 square feet with the capacity for about 95 cars.
The property was recently leased to Newark Public School, who brought the building up to code prior to vacating.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property offers access to Route 280 and Route 21.