Saint Catherine Convent - Glen Rock

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Catherine Convent
905 South Maple Avenue
Glen Rock, New Jersey 07452
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1950's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement with an area of approximately 10,332 square feet.
The basement includes two storage rooms, a playroom with kitchenette, a meeting room with kitchenette, and a half bathroom.
The first floor consists of four offices, a laundry room, a kitchen, full bathroom, a dining room, and a chapel.
The second floor consists of ten rooms, a meeting room, an office, and storage closet.
The third floor includes twelve rooms, storage closet, and a full bathroom with three showers, two sinks, and fall stalls.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in very good condition.
The property includes parking.
The property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near major highways; Route 17, Garden State Parkway, and Route 208.
|