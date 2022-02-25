Saint Catherine Convent - Glen Rock

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement with an area of approximately 10,332 square feet.

The basement includes two storage rooms, a playroom with kitchenette, a meeting room with kitchenette, and a half bathroom.

The first floor consists of four offices, a laundry room, a kitchen, full bathroom, a dining room, and a chapel.

The second floor consists of ten rooms, a meeting room, an office, and storage closet.

The third floor includes twelve rooms, storage closet, and a full bathroom with three showers, two sinks, and fall stalls.