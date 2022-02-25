 Skip to main content

Saint Catherine Convent - Glen Rock

PROPERTY

Saint Catherine Convent 

905 South Maple Avenue 

Glen Rock, New Jersey 07452

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1950's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement with an area of approximately 10,332 square feet.

The basement includes two storage rooms, a playroom with kitchenette, a meeting room with kitchenette, and a half bathroom. 

The first floor consists of four offices, a laundry room, a kitchen, full bathroom, a dining room, and a chapel. 

The second floor consists of ten rooms, a meeting room, an office, and storage closet. 

The third floor includes twelve rooms, storage closet, and a full bathroom with three showers, two sinks, and fall stalls. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space 

COMMENTS

The subject property is in very good condition. 

The property includes parking.  

The property is in a quiet residential area and conveniently located near major highways; Route 17, Garden State Parkway, and Route 208.

 