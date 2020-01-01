Saint Genevieve School - Elizabeth

The subject property is a two-story building with an approximate area of 33,624 square feet in addition to a basement with an estimated area of 10,560 square feet. The building was constructed in 1930 and a school annex was constructed in 1962.

The property includes a library, media center, nurse's office, administrator / principal's office, computer room, laboratory, and classrooms and restroom throughout.

The facility is attached to the Church.