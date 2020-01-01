Saint Genevieve School - Elizabeth

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Genevieve School
209 Princeton Road
Elizabeth, New Jersey 07208
Union County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1930 & 1962
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building with an approximate area of 33,624 square feet in addition to a basement with an estimated area of 10,560 square feet. The building was constructed in 1930 and a school annex was constructed in 1962.
The property includes a library, media center, nurse's office, administrator / principal's office, computer room, laboratory, and classrooms and restroom throughout.
The facility is attached to the Church.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Day Care
Head Start
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property in good condition.
The facility is located in the Elmora Hills Section of Elizabeth.
The property is in very close proximity to Route 1 & 9, Route 22, the Garden State Parkway, and the New Jersey Turnpike.
The building is just a short drive from Newark Liberty International Airport.
The property offers great access to public transportation and provides commuters great travel convenience.
|