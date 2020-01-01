 Skip to main content

Saint Genevieve School - Elizabeth

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Genevieve School 

209 Princeton Road

Elizabeth, New Jersey 07208

Union County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1930 & 1962
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building with an approximate area of 33,624 square feet in addition to a basement with an estimated area of 10,560 square feet. The building was constructed in 1930 and a school annex was constructed in 1962.

The property includes a library, media center, nurse's office, administrator / principal's office, computer room, laboratory, and classrooms and restroom throughout. 

The facility is attached to the Church. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Day Care

Head Start

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property in good condition. 

The facility is located in the Elmora Hills Section of Elizabeth. 

The property is in very close proximity to Route 1 & 9, Route 22, the Garden State Parkway, and the New Jersey Turnpike.

The building is just a short drive from Newark Liberty International Airport.

The property offers great access to public transportation and provides commuters great travel convenience.

 