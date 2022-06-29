Saint James School & Convent - Springfield

School

The subject property is a two-story brick and masonry building in addition to a basement measuring 23,522 square feet.

The building includes sixteen classrooms, a library, gymnasium, offices, nurse's stations, teacher's lounge, eight restrooms, and a cafeteria.

The facility is situated on an irregular shaped parcel that is made up of a combined approximate 5.05 acres or 219,978 square feet. This parcel includes the school, rectory, convent, and church.

Convent

The subject property is a two-story brick and masonry building in addition to a basement measuring 7,760 square feet.

The building includes seventeen bedrooms, two common space living areas, two kitchens, a chapel, and several bathrooms and storage areas.