Saint James School & Convent - Springfield

PROPERTY
Saint James School & Convent
45 South Springfield Avenue
Springfield, New Jersey 07081
Union County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Emet Huelgas
TELEPHONE
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Sale / Ground Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1949
|POSSESSION
|Negotiable
BUILDING FACTS
School
The subject property is a two-story brick and masonry building in addition to a basement measuring 23,522 square feet.
The building includes sixteen classrooms, a library, gymnasium, offices, nurse's stations, teacher's lounge, eight restrooms, and a cafeteria.
The facility is situated on an irregular shaped parcel that is made up of a combined approximate 5.05 acres or 219,978 square feet. This parcel includes the school, rectory, convent, and church.
Convent
The subject property is a two-story brick and masonry building in addition to a basement measuring 7,760 square feet.
The building includes seventeen bedrooms, two common space living areas, two kitchens, a chapel, and several bathrooms and storage areas.
HIGHEST BEST USE
Educational Facility
Early Learning Center
Day Care
Residential Building
Office Space
COMMENTS
The subject properties are in good condition overall.
The buildings would need to be subdivided from the entire parcel of land and enter into a shared parking arrangment with the church.
The property is zoned as S-75 District.
Public utilities are available, including electricity, telephone, public water and natural gas.
The subject properties are located near local business districts in Central and Northwest New Jersey and extrememly close in proximity to upscale neighborhoods.
The properties are easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway, Route 78 & 22.
The facility is within a short drive fro New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport.