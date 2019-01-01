 Skip to main content

Saint John School Building - Orange

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint John School Building

455 White Street

Orange, New Jersey 07050

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1892
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-stroy building in addition to a basement and attic for a total area of approximately 46,962 square feet. 

The attic has four large storage rooms. 

The third floor includes four classrooms, two coat rooms, one storage room, and a former theater. 

The second floor consists of five classrooms, three coat rooms, teacher;s lounge, computer room, teacher's bathroom, library, one small classroom, two storage rooms, and a conference room. 

The first floor includes a foyer, seven classrooms, four coat rooms, principal's office, teacher's bathroom, nurse's office, main office, Pre-K bathroom, and playgorund. 

The basement consists of the cafeteria with a stage, kitchen, utility room, boys and girls bathroom, boiler room, and two storage rooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Counseling Programs

Day Care

Head Start

COMMENTS

The property has a new boiler that was installed in 2010.

New metal fire doors were installed in 2007.

The attic space is available but is in need of extensive repair. 

The property has hardwood floors throughout. 

The Landlord will have access to the building during the evenings and weekends for Parish activities.

There is parking available in the parking lot adjacent to the building. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in a quiet residential area.

There is great access to the Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway.

 