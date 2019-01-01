Saint John School - Orange

The subject property is a three-stroy building in addition to a basement and attic for a total area of approximately 46,962 square feet.

The attic has four large storage rooms.

The third floor includes four classrooms, two coat rooms, one storage room, and a former theater.

The second floor consists of five classrooms, three coat rooms, teacher;s lounge, computer room, teacher's bathroom, library, one small classroom, two storage rooms, and a conference room.

The first floor includes a foyer, seven classrooms, four coat rooms, principal's office, teacher's bathroom, nurse's office, main office, Pre-K bathroom, and playgorund.

The basement consists of the cafeteria with a stage, kitchen, utility room, boys and girls bathroom, boiler room, and two storage rooms.