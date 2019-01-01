Saint John School - Orange

|
PROPERTY
Saint John School
455 White Street
Orange, New Jersey 07050
Essex County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Martha Rodriguez
TELEPHONE
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1892
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-stroy building in addition to a basement and attic for a total area of approximately 46,962 square feet.
The attic has four large storage rooms.
The third floor includes four classrooms, two coat rooms, one storage room, and a former theater.
The second floor consists of five classrooms, three coat rooms, teacher;s lounge, computer room, teacher's bathroom, library, one small classroom, two storage rooms, and a conference room.
The first floor includes a foyer, seven classrooms, four coat rooms, principal's office, teacher's bathroom, nurse's office, main office, Pre-K bathroom, and playgorund.
The basement consists of the cafeteria with a stage, kitchen, utility room, boys and girls bathroom, boiler room, and two storage rooms.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Counseling Programs
Day Care
Head Start
COMMENTS
The property has a new boiler that was installed in 2010.
New metal fire doors were installed in 2007.
The attic space is available but is in need of extensive repair.
The property has hardwood floors throughout.
The Landlord will have access to the building during the evenings and weekends for Parish activities.
There is parking available in the parking lot adjacent to the building.
The subject property is in a quiet residential area.
There is great access to the Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway.