Saint Joseph Convent - Jersey City

PROPERTY
Saint Joseph Convent
72 Magnolia Avenue
Jersey City, New Jersey 07306
Hudson County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Emet Huelgas
TELEPHONE
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|NA
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement measuring 13,986 square feet.
The basement includes an elevator, five storage rooms, a half bathroom, one bedroom, a full bathroom, and laundry room.
The first floor consists of a dining room, kitchen with pantry, two half bathrooms, a chapel with eight stained glass windows, and a small office.
The second floor in made up of a community bathroom, one suite, a community room, and four bedrooms with sinks and closets.
The third floor includes eleven rooms with sinks and one community bathroom.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Residential Space
Office Space
Counseling Programs
COMMENTS
The subject property in good condition overall.
The property is easily accessible by Routes 1 & 9, 78, and 3 and the Lincoln & Holland Tunnels.
The facility is within a short drive to New York City.