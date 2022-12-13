 Skip to main content

Saint Joseph Convent - Jersey City

PROPERTY

Saint Joseph Convent

72 Magnolia Avenue  

Jersey City, New Jersey 07306

Hudson County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.org

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED NA
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement measuring 13,986 square feet.   

The basement includes an elevator, five storage rooms, a half bathroom, one bedroom, a full bathroom, and laundry room. 

The first floor consists of a dining room, kitchen with pantry, two half bathrooms, a chapel with eight stained glass windows, and a small office. 

The second floor in made up of a community bathroom, one suite, a community room, and four bedrooms with sinks and closets. 

The third floor includes eleven rooms with sinks and one community bathroom.  

HIGHEST BEST USE

Residential Space 

Office Space

Counseling Programs

COMMENTS

The subject property in good condition overall. 

The property is easily accessible by Routes 1 & 9, 78, and 3 and the Lincoln & Holland Tunnels. 

The facility is within a short drive to New York City. 