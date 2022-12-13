Saint Joseph Convent - Jersey City

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement measuring 13,986 square feet.

The basement includes an elevator, five storage rooms, a half bathroom, one bedroom, a full bathroom, and laundry room.

The first floor consists of a dining room, kitchen with pantry, two half bathrooms, a chapel with eight stained glass windows, and a small office.

The second floor in made up of a community bathroom, one suite, a community room, and four bedrooms with sinks and closets.

The third floor includes eleven rooms with sinks and one community bathroom.