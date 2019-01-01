Saint Joseph School Building - Maplewood

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Joseph School Building
240 Franklin Avenue
Maplewood, New Jersey 07040
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1930
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a substantial two-story brick building with a finished basement, with a total area of approximately 44,736 square feet.
The second floor includes seven classrooms, boys and girls bathroom, computer room, teacher's lounge, supply closet, nurse's office.
The first floor consists of six classrooms, boys and girls bathroom, two supply closets, principal's office, administrative office, large gym with a stage, and storage area.
That basement contains six classrooms, three supply rooms, two cafeterias, boys and girls bathrooms, kitchen, teacher's bathroom, two storage rooms, boiler room, and tool room.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Head Start
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The property has terrazzo floors throughout the hallways and cafeteria and wood floors in the classrooms.
The facility has a fire alarm system, Wi-Fi throughout, and a gas boiler that was installed in 1997.
Adjacent to the building is a parking lot for approximately 30 cars.
Facility needs shared use for Parish CCD and sports programs.
NOTE: Only the first and second floors are available for lease (approximately 34,836 SF) as the basement is currently leased.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in a quiet residential area with close access to the Garden State Parkway.