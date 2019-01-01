 Skip to main content

Saint Joseph School Building - Maplewood

PROPERTY

Saint Joseph School Building

240 Franklin Avenue 

Maplewood, New Jersey 07040

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1930
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a substantial two-story brick building with a finished basement, with a total area of approximately 44,736 square feet. 

The second floor includes seven classrooms, boys and girls bathroom, computer room, teacher's lounge, supply closet, nurse's office. 

The first floor consists of six classrooms, boys and girls bathroom, two supply closets, principal's office, administrative office, large gym with a stage, and storage area. 

That basement contains six classrooms, three supply rooms, two cafeterias, boys and girls bathrooms, kitchen, teacher's bathroom, two storage rooms, boiler room, and tool room. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Education Facility 

Head Start

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The property has terrazzo floors throughout the hallways and cafeteria and wood floors in the classrooms. 

The facility has a fire alarm system, Wi-Fi throughout, and a gas boiler that was installed in 1997.

Adjacent to the building is a parking lot for approximately 30 cars. 

Facility needs shared use for Parish CCD and sports programs. 

NOTE: Only the first and second floors are available for lease (approximately 34,836 SF) as the basement is currently leased. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in a quiet residential area with close access to the Garden State Parkway.

 