Saint Joseph School Building - Maplewood

The subject property is in good condition.

The property has terrazzo floors throughout the hallways and cafeteria and wood floors in the classrooms.

The facility has a fire alarm system, Wi-Fi throughout, and a gas boiler that was installed in 1997.

Adjacent to the building is a parking lot for approximately 30 cars.

Facility needs shared use for Parish CCD and sports programs.

NOTE: Only the first and second floors are available for lease (approximately 34,836 SF) as the basement is currently leased.