Saint Joseph School - East Rutherford

PROPERTY
Saint Joseph School
20 Hackensack Street
East Rutherford, New Jersey 07073
Bergen County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Marilyn Peña
TELEPHONE
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1967
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building, measuring 38,575 square feet.
The space currently available is the basement which includes the 400 person capacity auditorium with a stage and the 150 person capacity cafeteria with a full commercial kitchen and restrooms.
The second floor is also available which consists of nine classrooms, a book room, storage space and restrooms.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
COMMENTS
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The first floor is currently leased.
Parking is available in the large lot, which measures 46,803 square feet.
The property is accessible by Route 17 & 3.
