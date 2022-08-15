 Skip to main content

Saint Joseph School - East Rutherford

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Joseph School 

20 Hackensack Street 

East Rutherford, New Jersey 07073

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1967
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building, measuring 38,575 square feet. 

The space currently available is the basement which includes the 400 person capacity auditorium with a stage and the 150 person capacity cafeteria with a full commercial kitchen and restrooms. 

The second floor is also available which consists of nine classrooms, a book room, storage space and restrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The first floor is currently leased.

Parking is available in the large lot, which measures 46,803 square feet. 

The property is accessible by Route 17 & 3. 

 