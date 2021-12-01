 Skip to main content

Saint Lucy Community Center - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Lucy Community Center

118 7th Avenue

Newark, New Jersey 07104

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1960
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a finished basement. 

The property is approximately 26,000 square feet. 

The first floor consists of seven classrooms; three of which include an interior bathroom for toddlers, kitchen, two bathrooms, two shower rooms, and three offices. 

The second floor includes the gymnasium with a stage, kitchen, bathroom and two storage rooms. 

The third floor consists of a meeting room and the mezzanine. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Day Care Facility 

Early Learning Center

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

The building is in move-in condition. 

The on-site gymnasium measures approximately 8,000 square feet. 

The subject property is in a quiet residential area that offers access to Routes 280 and the Garden State Parkway.

It is also just a short drive away from Newark International Airport. 

 