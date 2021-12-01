Saint Lucy Community Center - Newark

The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a finished basement.

The property is approximately 26,000 square feet.

The first floor consists of seven classrooms; three of which include an interior bathroom for toddlers, kitchen, two bathrooms, two shower rooms, and three offices.

The second floor includes the gymnasium with a stage, kitchen, bathroom and two storage rooms.

The third floor consists of a meeting room and the mezzanine.