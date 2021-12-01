Saint Lucy Community Center - Newark

|
PROPERTY
Saint Lucy Community Center
118 7th Avenue
Newark, New Jersey 07104
Essex County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Martha Rodriguez
TELEPHONE
973-497-4123
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1960
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story brick building in addition to a finished basement.
The property is approximately 26,000 square feet.
The first floor consists of seven classrooms; three of which include an interior bathroom for toddlers, kitchen, two bathrooms, two shower rooms, and three offices.
The second floor includes the gymnasium with a stage, kitchen, bathroom and two storage rooms.
The third floor consists of a meeting room and the mezzanine.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Day Care Facility
Early Learning Center
COMMENTS
The subject property is in good condition overall.
The building is in move-in condition.
The on-site gymnasium measures approximately 8,000 square feet.
The subject property is in a quiet residential area that offers access to Routes 280 and the Garden State Parkway.
It is also just a short drive away from Newark International Airport.