Saint Lucy Former Convent, Fusco Hall, & School - Newark

BUILDING FACTS

Convent The subject property, measuring 6,930 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement. The basement contains a dining room, kitchen, pantry, laundry room and boiler room. The first floor includes a half bathroom, parlor, chapel, computer room and a sitting room. The second floor consists of eleven rooms and four full bathrooms. The third floor contains three full bathrooms and six rooms. Fusco Hall The subject property is a three-story building measuring 4,455 square feet. The first floor includes a kitchen, bathroom and a meeting room. The second floor contains four rooms and a bathroom. The third floor consists of four rooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom. School The subject property, measuring 10,844 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement. The basement is comprised of three bathrooms, a classroom, computer room, nurse's office, storage room and custodian's office. The first floor includes two classrooms, one office and a storage room. The second and third floor layouts are identical and in total include six classrooms, two coat rooms and two slop sinks.