Saint Lucy Former Convent, Fusco Hall, & School - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Lucy Former Convent, Fusco Hall, & School

10-14 Amity Place 

Newark, New Jersey 07104

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease or Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1900's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

Convent

The subject property, measuring 6,930 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement. 

The basement contains a dining room, kitchen, pantry, laundry room and boiler room. 

The first floor includes a half bathroom, parlor, chapel, computer room and a sitting room. 

The second floor consists of eleven rooms and four full bathrooms. 

The third floor contains three full bathrooms and six rooms. 

Fusco Hall

The subject property is a three-story building measuring 4,455 square feet. 

The first floor includes a kitchen, bathroom and a meeting room. 

The second floor contains four rooms and a bathroom. 

The third floor consists of four rooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom. 

School

The subject property, measuring 10,844 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement. 

The basement is comprised of three bathrooms, a classroom, computer room, nurse's office, storage room and custodian's office. 

The first floor includes two classrooms, one office and a storage room. 

The second and third floor layouts are identical and in total include six classrooms, two coat rooms and two slop sinks.

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Office Space

Counseling Programs

Demolition & Rebuild

COMMENTS

The buildings are in poor condition and will most likely need to be razed. 

The facilities are in a quiet residential area that offers easy access to Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway. 

 