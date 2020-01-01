Saint Lucy Former Convent, Fusco Hall, & School - Newark

|
PROPERTY
Saint Lucy Former Convent, Fusco Hall, & School
10-14 Amity Place
Newark, New Jersey 07104
Essex County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Martha Rodriguez
TELEPHONE
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease or Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1900's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
Convent
The subject property, measuring 6,930 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement.
The basement contains a dining room, kitchen, pantry, laundry room and boiler room.
The first floor includes a half bathroom, parlor, chapel, computer room and a sitting room.
The second floor consists of eleven rooms and four full bathrooms.
The third floor contains three full bathrooms and six rooms.
Fusco Hall
The subject property is a three-story building measuring 4,455 square feet.
The first floor includes a kitchen, bathroom and a meeting room.
The second floor contains four rooms and a bathroom.
The third floor consists of four rooms, a full bathroom and a half bathroom.
School
The subject property, measuring 10,844 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement.
The basement is comprised of three bathrooms, a classroom, computer room, nurse's office, storage room and custodian's office.
The first floor includes two classrooms, one office and a storage room.
The second and third floor layouts are identical and in total include six classrooms, two coat rooms and two slop sinks.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Office Space
Counseling Programs
Demolition & Rebuild
COMMENTS
The buildings are in poor condition and will most likely need to be razed.
The facilities are in a quiet residential area that offers easy access to Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway.