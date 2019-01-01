Saint Lucy School Building - Newark

The subject property, measuring approximately 10,844 square feet, consists of three floors in addition to a finished basement.

The first floor has two classrooms, one office, and a storage room.

The second floor includes three classrooms, a coat room, and a slop sink.

The layout of the third floor is identical to the second.

The ground level consists of boys and girls bathroom, a classroom, teacher's bathroom, computer lab, nurse's office, storage room, and custodian's office.

In total, the facility has nine classrooms.