Saint Lucy School Building - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Lucy School Building 

12 Amity Place 

Newark, New Jersey

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1900's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property, measuring approximately 10,844 square feet, consists of three floors in addition to a finished basement. 

The first floor has two classrooms, one office, and a storage room. 

The second floor includes three classrooms, a coat room, and a slop sink. 

The layout of the third floor is identical to the second. 

The ground level consists of boys and girls bathroom, a classroom, teacher's bathroom, computer lab, nurse's office, storage room, and custodian's office. 

In total, the facility has nine classrooms. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Head Start

Day Care 

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The property offers a playground for children and plenty of parking.  

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in a quiet residential area with amazing access to Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway.

 