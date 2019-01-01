Saint Lucy School Building - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Lucy School Building
12 Amity Place
Newark, New Jersey
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1900's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property, measuring approximately 10,844 square feet, consists of three floors in addition to a finished basement.
The first floor has two classrooms, one office, and a storage room.
The second floor includes three classrooms, a coat room, and a slop sink.
The layout of the third floor is identical to the second.
The ground level consists of boys and girls bathroom, a classroom, teacher's bathroom, computer lab, nurse's office, storage room, and custodian's office.
In total, the facility has nine classrooms.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Head Start
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The property offers a playground for children and plenty of parking.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in a quiet residential area with amazing access to Route 280 and the Garden State Parkway.