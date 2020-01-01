Saint Matthew School - Ridgefield

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Matthew School - Lower Level
555 Prospect Avenue
Ridgefield, New Jersey 07646
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1962
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is the lower-level of the school building, measuring 8,926 square feet.
The space includes two classrooms, two bathrooms and an open area.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
This area is equipped with air conditioning.
There are two separate entrances to the lower level.
The property is accessible by Route 80, I-95 & New Jersey Turnpike.
|