 Skip to main content

Saint Matthew School - Ridgefield

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Matthew School - Lower Level 

555 Prospect Avenue 

Ridgefield, New Jersey 07646

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1962
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is the lower-level of the school building, measuring 8,926 square feet. 

The space includes two classrooms, two bathrooms and an open area. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

This area is equipped with air conditioning.

There are two separate entrances to the lower level. 

The property is accessible by Route 80, I-95 & New Jersey Turnpike. 

 