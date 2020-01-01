Saint Michael the Archangel Convent - Lyndhurst

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Michael the Archangel Convent
624 Page Avenue
Lyndhurst, New Jersey 07071
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Marilyn Peña
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease / Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1951
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement with a total area of approximately 5,632 square feet.
The basement includes a laundry room, storage area and a half bath.
The first floor consists of two rooms, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, an office, half bath and a chapel.
The second floor is made up of ten bedrooms, shower rooms and storage.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
Senior Living
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The facility had a new oil & gas combination boiler installed in 2007.
The property is located near major highways; Route 3, Route 17, and Route 21.
|