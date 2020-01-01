 Skip to main content

Saint Michael the Archangel Convent - Lyndhurst

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Michael the Archangel Convent 

624 Page Avenue 

Lyndhurst, New Jersey 07071

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Marilyn Peña

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease / Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1951
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement with a total area of approximately 5,632 square feet. 

The basement includes a laundry room, storage area and a half bath. 

The first floor consists of two rooms, living room, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, an office, half bath and a chapel. 

The second floor is made up of ten bedrooms, shower rooms and storage. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

Senior Living

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition. 

The facility had a new oil & gas combination boiler installed in 2007. 

The property is located near major highways; Route 3, Route 17, and Route 21.

 

 