Saint Nicholas Convent - Jersey City

The subject property is in good condition overall.

Tenant would be responsible for respective utilities, general maintenance and custodial services.

All required code upgrades and renovations due to the tenant's occupancy would be the responsibility of the tenant.

Length of lease or sale is negotiable.

The property is conveniently located in the Jersey Heights section of Jersey City.

The property is an easy commute to New York City and a short drive to Newark Liberty International Airport.

The facility is easily accessible by Routes 1 & 9 & the New Jersey Turnpike.