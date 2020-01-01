 Skip to main content

Saint Nicholas Convent - Jersey City

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Nicholas Convent 

115-117 Ferry Street 

Jersey City, New Jersey 07307

Hudson County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Long Term Lease / Sale
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement, measuring approximately 7,811 square feet. 

The basement includes a laundry room, storage and the building systems. 

The first floor contains the kitchen, dining room, living room, chapel and sun porch. 

The second and third floors are comprised of seven bedrooms with sinks and two bathrooms on each floor.

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

Tenant would be responsible for respective utilities, general maintenance and custodial services. 

All required code upgrades and renovations due to the tenant's occupancy would be the responsibility of the tenant. 

Length of lease or sale is negotiable. 

The property is conveniently located in the Jersey Heights section of Jersey City. 

The property is an easy commute to New York City and a short drive to Newark Liberty International Airport. 

The facility is easily accessible by Routes 1 & 9 & the New Jersey Turnpike. 

 