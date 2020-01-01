Saint Nicholas Convent - Jersey City

|
PROPERTY
Saint Nicholas Convent
115-117 Ferry Street
Jersey City, New Jersey 07307
Hudson County
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
Emet Huelgas
TELEPHONE
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Long Term Lease / Sale
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement, measuring approximately 7,811 square feet.
The basement includes a laundry room, storage and the building systems.
The first floor contains the kitchen, dining room, living room, chapel and sun porch.
The second and third floors are comprised of seven bedrooms with sinks and two bathrooms on each floor.
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
Tenant would be responsible for respective utilities, general maintenance and custodial services.
All required code upgrades and renovations due to the tenant's occupancy would be the responsibility of the tenant.
Length of lease or sale is negotiable.
The property is conveniently located in the Jersey Heights section of Jersey City.
The property is an easy commute to New York City and a short drive to Newark Liberty International Airport.
The facility is easily accessible by Routes 1 & 9 & the New Jersey Turnpike.
