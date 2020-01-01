Saint Paul the Cross Convent - Jersey City

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Paul the Cross Convent
166 Hancock Avenue
Jersey City, New Jersey 07307
Hudson County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Emet Huelgas
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4082
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement and very large attic, measuring approximately 15,000 square feet.
The first floor includes a chapel, two large rooms - one including a balcony, three small rooms, kitchen, bathroom and a storage room.
The second floor contains eleven small rooms with sinks, one large common room, balcony, storage room and a bathroom.
The third floor consists of fourteen small rooms with sinks, storage room, bathroom and balcony.
The basement includes one very large room, one laundry room, one large storage room and a boiler room.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.
Tenant would be responsible for respective utilities, general maintenance, and custodial services.
The tenant must share equal division of all related landscaping and snow removal.
All code upgrades due to tenant's occupancy would be the responsibility of the tenant.
The Landlord will require use of the chapel.
Access to the garage and space for two cars may be arranged.
The property is just four blocks from the light rail & approximately twenty minutes from the PATH.
|