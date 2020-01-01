 Skip to main content

Saint Paul the Cross Convent - Jersey City

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Paul the Cross Convent 

166 Hancock Avenue 

Jersey City, New Jersey 07307

Hudson County 

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Emet Huelgas

TELEPHONE

973-497-4082
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Emet.Huelgas@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement and very large attic, measuring approximately 15,000 square feet. 

The first floor includes a chapel, two large rooms - one including a balcony, three small rooms, kitchen, bathroom and a storage room. 

The second floor contains eleven small rooms with sinks, one large common room, balcony, storage room and a bathroom.

The third floor consists of fourteen small rooms with sinks, storage room, bathroom and balcony. 

The basement includes one very large room, one laundry room, one large storage room and a boiler room. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

Tenant would be responsible for respective utilities, general maintenance, and custodial services. 

The tenant must share equal division of all related landscaping and snow removal. 

All code upgrades due to tenant's occupancy would be the responsibility of the tenant. 

The Landlord will require use of the chapel. 

Access to the garage and space for two cars may be arranged. 

The property is just four blocks from the light rail & approximately twenty minutes from the PATH. 

 