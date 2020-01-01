Saint Paul the Cross Convent - Jersey City

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement and very large attic, measuring approximately 15,000 square feet.

The first floor includes a chapel, two large rooms - one including a balcony, three small rooms, kitchen, bathroom and a storage room.

The second floor contains eleven small rooms with sinks, one large common room, balcony, storage room and a bathroom.

The third floor consists of fourteen small rooms with sinks, storage room, bathroom and balcony.

The basement includes one very large room, one laundry room, one large storage room and a boiler room.