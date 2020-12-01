Saint Peter Parish in Belleville continues to feed the poor with help of community

Members of the local police department delivered food to Saint Peter Parish in Belleville in time for the food pantry’s Thanksgiving Day distribution.

The parish has a very active food pantry, said Fr. Ivan Sciberras, who is the pastor of Saint Peter. He was proud to point out that the ministry has continued serving the community without missing a session since the start of the pandemic.

Fr. Ivan also commended the many neighboring organizations from Belleville and beyond who assist in the effort to feed the needy of the community.