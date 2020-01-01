Saint Rose of Lima Convent - Newark

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Rose of Lima Convent
47 Humboldt Street
Newark, New Jersey 07107
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1960's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property, measuring 5,616 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement.
The facility includes a receiving area, kitchen, dining room, four offices, fifteen bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four rooms in the basement.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in fair condition overall.
The facility is easily accessible by Route 280.