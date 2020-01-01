 Skip to main content

Saint Rose of Lima Convent - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Rose of Lima Convent

47 Humboldt Street

Newark, New Jersey 07107

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1960's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property, measuring 5,616 square feet, is a three-story building in addition to a finished basement. 

The facility includes a receiving area, kitchen, dining room, four offices, fifteen bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four rooms in the basement. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs 

Office Space

COMMENTS

The subject property is in fair condition overall. 

The facility is easily accessible by Route 280. 

 