Saint Stanislaus School Building - Newark

The subject property is a three-story building with a basement.

There is a brick exterior and asphalt roof.

The property measures in total, roughly 23,976 square feet.

The first floor includes six classrooms, the main office, and foyer.

The second floor consists of two classrooms, gymnasium with a stage, kitchen, and bathroom.

The third floor contains a computer room, laboratory, a balcony to the gymnasium, and a bathroom.

The basement includes a boiler room, music room, storage area, one classroom, meeting room with a bathroom, kitchen, full bathroom, one bedroom, living room, and meeting hall with full bathroom.

Attached to the property is the former three-story Convent with a basement which is available as part of the transaction.

The third floor includes four offices, an enclosed balcony and a bathroom.

The second floor contains three offices, storage room, and a bathroom.

The first floor consists of three offices and the basement includes a library with an office, and a storage room.