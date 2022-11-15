 Skip to main content

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception Land Parcel - Montclair

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception Land Parcel 

44-46 North Fullerton Avenue  

Montclair, New Jersey 07042

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED N/A
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

Contaminated soil that is being sold as is. 

Parcel is located on Block 2310 in Lot 3. 

Property measures 11,400 square feet and is an unpaved grassy area. 

The parcel is accessible via both North Fullerton Avenue and Cottage Place. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Residential Development 

COMMENTS

The purchaser is responsible for all remediation costs. 

Appraisal report is available upon request.

 

 