Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception Land Parcel - Montclair

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception Land Parcel
44-46 North Fullerton Avenue
Montclair, New Jersey 07042
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|N/A
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
Contaminated soil that is being sold as is.
Parcel is located on Block 2310 in Lot 3.
Property measures 11,400 square feet and is an unpaved grassy area.
The parcel is accessible via both North Fullerton Avenue and Cottage Place.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Residential Development
|
COMMENTS
|
The purchaser is responsible for all remediation costs.
Appraisal report is available upon request.