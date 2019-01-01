Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception School - Montclair

The subject property consists of three floors in addition to a finished basement, with a rentable square footage of approximately 18,110 square feet.

The first floor includes a principal's office, a secretary office, nurse's office, two classrooms, teacher's bathroom, and library.

The second floor consists of solely classroom space, six in total.

The third floor has five classrooms, guidance office, teacher's lounge with bathroom, and boys and girls bathrooms.

The basement includes one classroom, cafeteria, storage, electrical room, and boys and girls bathroom.