Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception School - Montclair

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception Elementary School Building (Tegakwita Hall)
17-19 Munn Street
Montclair, New Jersey 07042
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1899
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property consists of three floors in addition to a finished basement, with a rentable square footage of approximately 18,110 square feet.
The first floor includes a principal's office, a secretary office, nurse's office, two classrooms, teacher's bathroom, and library.
The second floor consists of solely classroom space, six in total.
The third floor has five classrooms, guidance office, teacher's lounge with bathroom, and boys and girls bathrooms.
The basement includes one classroom, cafeteria, storage, electrical room, and boys and girls bathroom.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Head Start
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition.
The building is connected to Immaculate Conception High School through the basement.
The property has terrazzo stairways and marble floors.
A new boiler was installed in 1990 and is shared with the high school building.
New window balances were installed in 2008 and a new roof was installed in 1998.
The property offers a large and private parking lot, measuring approximately 25,570 square feet and was repaved in 2006.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in a quiet residential area.
There is amazing access to public transportation and the Garden State Parkway and Route 3.