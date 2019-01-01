 Skip to main content

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception School - Montclair

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Immaculate Conception Elementary School Building (Tegakwita Hall)

17-19 Munn Street

Montclair, New Jersey 07042

Essex County

Martha Rodriguez

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1899
POSSESSION Immediate

The subject property consists of three floors in addition to a finished basement, with a rentable square footage of approximately 18,110 square feet. 

The first floor includes a principal's office, a secretary office, nurse's office, two classrooms, teacher's bathroom, and library. 

The second floor consists of solely classroom space, six in total. 

The third floor has five classrooms, guidance office, teacher's lounge with bathroom, and boys and girls bathrooms. 

The basement includes one classroom, cafeteria, storage, electrical room, and boys and girls bathroom. 

Education Facility

Head Start 

Day Care 

The subject property is in good condition. 

The building is connected to Immaculate Conception High School through the basement. 

The property has terrazzo stairways and marble floors. 

A new boiler was installed in 1990 and is shared with the high school building. 

New window balances were installed in 2008 and a new roof was installed in 1998.

The property offers a large and private parking lot, measuring approximately 25,570 square feet and was repaved in 2006.

The subject property is in a quiet residential area.

There is amazing access to public transportation and the Garden State Parkway and Route 3.

 