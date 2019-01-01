Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center - Montclair

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center
102 Pine Street
Montclair, New Jersey 07042
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|Late 1940's
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story former Convent measuring approximately 5,184 square feet.
The ground level consists of three large classrooms, two storage areas, utility room, two stairwells, one office, and a half bathroom.
The first floor includes three large classrooms, one work area, closet space, a half bathrooms, and two means of an egress.
The second floor has four classrooms, office, a half bathroom, and two means of an egress.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Counseling Programs
Day Care
Head Start
|
COMMENTS
|
The property includes a fire / smoke detection system and exit / emergency lighting.
A new gas boiler was installed in 2014.
There are separate utilities for gas, water, and 150 amp electric service.
Parking is included at the rear of the building.
The facility includes a handicap ramp.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in a quiet residential area with amazing access to the Garden State Parkway.