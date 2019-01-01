Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center - Montclair

The subject property is a three-story former Convent measuring approximately 5,184 square feet.

The ground level consists of three large classrooms, two storage areas, utility room, two stairwells, one office, and a half bathroom.

The first floor includes three large classrooms, one work area, closet space, a half bathrooms, and two means of an egress.

The second floor has four classrooms, office, a half bathroom, and two means of an egress.