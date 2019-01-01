 Skip to main content

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center - Montclair

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish - Former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Center

102 Pine Street 

Montclair, New Jersey 07042

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED Late 1940's
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story former Convent measuring approximately 5,184 square feet. 

The ground level consists of three large classrooms, two storage areas, utility room, two stairwells, one office, and a half bathroom. 

The first floor includes three large classrooms, one work area, closet space, a half bathrooms, and two means of an egress. 

The second floor has four classrooms, office, a half bathroom, and two means of an egress. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Counseling Programs

Day Care

Head Start

COMMENTS

The property includes a fire / smoke detection system and exit / emergency lighting. 

A new gas boiler was installed in 2014. 

There are separate utilities for gas, water, and 150 amp electric service. 

Parking is included at the rear of the building. 

The facility includes a handicap ramp.

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in a quiet residential area with amazing access to the Garden State Parkway.

 