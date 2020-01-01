 Skip to main content

Saint Therese of Lisieux School - Cresskill

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Therese of Lisieux School

220 Jefferson Avenue 

Cresskill, New Jersey 07626

Bergen County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

 Marilyn Pena

TELEPHONE

973-497-4136
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Marilyn.Pena@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1956
POSSESSION Immediate

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two level facility measuring approximately 27,286 square feet. 

The main level includes fourteen classrooms, computer lab, library, and an art room. 

The lower level consists of the gymnasium and kitchen. 

There is a large parking lot measuring approximately 17,310 square feet. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Education Facility 

Adult Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. 

 