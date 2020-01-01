Saint Therese of Lisieux School - Cresskill

Property Map:
Property Information:
|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Therese of Lisieux School
220 Jefferson Avenue
Cresskill, New Jersey 07626
Bergen County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|Marilyn Pena
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4136
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1956
|POSSESSION
|Immediate
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two level facility measuring approximately 27,286 square feet.
The main level includes fourteen classrooms, computer lab, library, and an art room.
The lower level consists of the gymnasium and kitchen.
There is a large parking lot measuring approximately 17,310 square feet.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Education Facility
Adult Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall.