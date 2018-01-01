 Skip to main content

Saint Thomas the Apostle Convent - Bloomfield

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Thomas the Apostle Convent Building

55 Day Street

Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
POSSESSION IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement with a brick exterior and slate roof. 

The property measures in total roughly 6,600 square feet.

The first floor includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, den, a chapel and sacristy, two small rooms, and a half bathroom.

The second floor consists of ten (10) bedrooms each with a sink and shared toilets, a shower room, and a balcony. 

The third floor is made up of six (6) bedrooms each with a sink and shared toilets, a shower room, two balconies, and access to the storage area in the attic. 

The basement includes a laundry room, a half bathroom, two large rooms, two smaller rooms, and a boiler room. 

The property has central air, uses a gas boiler, and has plenty of parking. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Religious Congregation Residence 

Counseling Programs

Office Space

COMMENTS

The property is in good condition overall. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The subject property is in a quiet residential area with amazing access to the Garden State Parkway and Route 3.

 