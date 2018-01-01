Saint Thomas the Apostle Convent - Bloomfield

The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement with a brick exterior and slate roof.

The property measures in total roughly 6,600 square feet.

The first floor includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, den, a chapel and sacristy, two small rooms, and a half bathroom.

The second floor consists of ten (10) bedrooms each with a sink and shared toilets, a shower room, and a balcony.

The third floor is made up of six (6) bedrooms each with a sink and shared toilets, a shower room, two balconies, and access to the storage area in the attic.

The basement includes a laundry room, a half bathroom, two large rooms, two smaller rooms, and a boiler room.

The property has central air, uses a gas boiler, and has plenty of parking.