Saint Thomas the Apostle Convent - Bloomfield

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Thomas the Apostle Convent Building
55 Day Street
Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|POSSESSION
|IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a three-story building in addition to a basement with a brick exterior and slate roof.
The property measures in total roughly 6,600 square feet.
The first floor includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, den, a chapel and sacristy, two small rooms, and a half bathroom.
The second floor consists of ten (10) bedrooms each with a sink and shared toilets, a shower room, and a balcony.
The third floor is made up of six (6) bedrooms each with a sink and shared toilets, a shower room, two balconies, and access to the storage area in the attic.
The basement includes a laundry room, a half bathroom, two large rooms, two smaller rooms, and a boiler room.
The property has central air, uses a gas boiler, and has plenty of parking.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Religious Congregation Residence
Counseling Programs
Office Space
|
COMMENTS
|
The property is in good condition overall.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The subject property is in a quiet residential area with amazing access to the Garden State Parkway and Route 3.