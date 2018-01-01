Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish - Newark

The Church is a brick and limestone one-story building with a finished basement, an asphalt shingle roof, handicap ramp, and tiled floors throughout.

The structure measures approximately 13,160 square feet.

The main floor includes a foyer, sacristy with a half bath, altar server room, balcony, candle room, two confessionals, and a small gift shop.

The basement has an open floor plan that also consists of men and women's bathrooms, three storage areas, a kitchen, pantry, and boiler room.

The Rectory is a vinyl sided two-story house in addition to a basement. The unit measures roughly 1,916 square feet.

The second floor includes four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

The first floor consists of two offices, living room, dining room, kitchen, and a full bathroom.

The basement is semi-finished and includes a boiler area, laundry area, storage room, and a small meeting room.

The Rectory also features an outside patio area.