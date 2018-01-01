 Skip to main content

Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish - Newark

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

PROPERTY

Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish 

40 Ludlow Street

Newark, New Jersey 07114

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease / Sale
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1957
POSSESSION IMMEDIATE

BUILDING FACTS

The Church is a brick and limestone one-story building with a finished basement, an asphalt shingle roof, handicap ramp, and tiled floors throughout.

The structure measures approximately 13,160 square feet. 

The main floor includes a foyer, sacristy with a half bath, altar server room, balcony, candle room, two confessionals, and a small gift shop. 

The basement has an open floor plan that also consists of men and women's bathrooms, three storage areas, a kitchen, pantry, and boiler room. 

The Rectory is a vinyl sided two-story house in addition to a basement. The unit measures roughly 1,916 square feet. 

The second floor includes four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. 

The first floor consists of two offices, living room, dining room, kitchen, and a full bathroom. 

The basement is semi-finished and includes a boiler area, laundry area, storage room, and a small meeting room. 

The Rectory also features an outside patio area. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Worship Space

Residential 

COMMENTS

The Parish buildings are in good condition overall.

The Church has central air conditioning and an oil boiler. 

The Rectory had a new roof installed in 2017.

There is a two-car garage located in the rear of the Rectory measuring about 480 square feet. 

There is a parking lot about 500 feet away from the buildings that measures roughly 4,050 square feet with a capacity for about 20-25 cars. 

COMMUNITY FACTS

The Parish offers access to Routes 21, 78, and 95.

It is also just a short drive away from Newark International Airport. 

 