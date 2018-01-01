Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish - Newark

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish
40 Ludlow Street
Newark, New Jersey 07114
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease / Sale
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1957
|POSSESSION
|IMMEDIATE
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The Church is a brick and limestone one-story building with a finished basement, an asphalt shingle roof, handicap ramp, and tiled floors throughout.
The structure measures approximately 13,160 square feet.
The main floor includes a foyer, sacristy with a half bath, altar server room, balcony, candle room, two confessionals, and a small gift shop.
The basement has an open floor plan that also consists of men and women's bathrooms, three storage areas, a kitchen, pantry, and boiler room.
The Rectory is a vinyl sided two-story house in addition to a basement. The unit measures roughly 1,916 square feet.
The second floor includes four bedrooms, and two bathrooms.
The first floor consists of two offices, living room, dining room, kitchen, and a full bathroom.
The basement is semi-finished and includes a boiler area, laundry area, storage room, and a small meeting room.
The Rectory also features an outside patio area.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Worship Space
Residential
|
COMMENTS
|
The Parish buildings are in good condition overall.
The Church has central air conditioning and an oil boiler.
The Rectory had a new roof installed in 2017.
There is a two-car garage located in the rear of the Rectory measuring about 480 square feet.
There is a parking lot about 500 feet away from the buildings that measures roughly 4,050 square feet with a capacity for about 20-25 cars.
|
COMMUNITY FACTS
|
The Parish offers access to Routes 21, 78, and 95.
It is also just a short drive away from Newark International Airport.