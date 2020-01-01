Saint Valentine School - Bloomfield

|
PROPERTY
|
Saint Valentine School
236 Hoover Avenue
Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003
Essex County
|
REAL ESTATE MANAGER
|
Martha Rodriguez
|
TELEPHONE
|
973-497-4123
|FAX
|973-497-4362
|
|
TRANSACTION TYPE
|
Lease
|YEAR CONSTRUCTED
|1924
|POSSESSION
|July 2021
|
BUILDING FACTS
|
The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement, measuring 47,567 square feet.
The basement includes two offices, meeting room, kitchen, cafeteria, classroom, three bathrooms and an athletic club meeting room.
The first floor consists of five classrooms, gymnasium with a stage, principal’s office and bathroom.
The second floor includes five classrooms, teachers’ lounge and three offices.
|
HIGHEST BEST USE
|
Educational Facility
Head Start
Day Care
|
COMMENTS
|
The subject property is in good condition overall. The facility has a large parking lot adjacent to the building.
All windows were recently upgraded.
The subject property is located in a quiet residential area and easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway.