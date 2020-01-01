 Skip to main content

Saint Valentine School - Bloomfield

Property Map: 
Property Information: 

 

 

PROPERTY

Saint Valentine School 

236 Hoover Avenue  

Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003

Essex County

REAL ESTATE MANAGER

Martha Rodriguez

TELEPHONE

973-497-4123
FAX 973-497-4362

EMAIL

Martha.Rodriguez@RCAN.ORG

TRANSACTION TYPE

Lease
YEAR CONSTRUCTED 1924
POSSESSION July 2021

BUILDING FACTS

The subject property is a two-story building in addition to a finished basement, measuring 47,567 square feet.

The basement includes two offices, meeting room, kitchen, cafeteria, classroom, three bathrooms and an athletic club meeting room.

The first floor consists of five classrooms, gymnasium with a stage, principal’s office and bathroom.

The second floor includes five classrooms, teachers’ lounge and three offices. 

HIGHEST BEST USE

Educational Facility 

Head Start 

Day Care

COMMENTS

The subject property is in good condition overall. The facility has a large parking lot adjacent to the building.

All windows were recently upgraded.

The subject property is located in a quiet residential area and easily accessible by the Garden State Parkway.