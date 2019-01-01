 Skip to main content

SAVE THE DATE!

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF MOMS SUPPORTING MOMS!                                  

June 2 – Sunday – 2:30 to 4:30PM

(Following the 1:30PM Inclusive Family Mass at Saint John Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Bergenfield)

Fellowship      Renewal    Celebration

A Gathering for Moms and Dads of Individuals with Disabilities

Single Parents Welcome!

Group Art Activities For Sons and Daughters                                          

Traducción Simultánea en Español

 

SPEAKERS: 

Karen Jackson, Founder Faith Inclusion Network

Robert Naseef, Ph.D., Lead Consultant for Arc of Philadelphia and SAP’S  “Autism at Work” Program

 

 

   

 

 

Karen Jackson's experience advocating for Samantha, her 21-year old daughter who has autism, led her to found Faith Inclusion Network in Virginia in 2008. She has written on the topic of faith and inclusion with articles published in area newsletters, the Catholic Virginian and on various websites and blogs. She has also contributed to the book, Amazing Gifts: Stories of Faith, Disability and Inclusion by Mark Pinsky and is the author of her own book, Loving Samantha.

Robert Naseef, Ph.D. has a distinct voice as a psychologist and father of an adult son with autism. He has spoken around the country and trained professionals internationally in treating autism and supporting families. Along with Stephen Shore, Ed.D., Dr. Naseef is a lead consultant to the Arc of Philadelphia and SAP’s “Autism at Work” program which involves collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation. He speaks at conferences nationally and internationally on issues facing families of children with autism and other special needs. He has a special interest in the psychology of men and fatherhood.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact Us

Anne Masters, M.A.
Pastoral Ministry with Persons with Disabilities
Phone: 973-497-4309       
Anne.Masters@rcan.org

The Archdiocese of Newark
171 Clifton Avenue
P.O. 9500
Newark, NJ  071074

