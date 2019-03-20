The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children (SFIC) 2019 Annual Gala will be held on May 16, 2019

(The following news release is courtesy of The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children)

Along with His Eminence, Joseph William Cardinal Tobin in attendance, the Annual Gala is agathering of SFIC’s most loyal friends and supporters, past Honorees, successful business executives and community leaders alike to gather, “break bread” and celebrate individuals, families, foundations and major corporations for their unwavering support of Catholic education and dedication to helping those greatest-in-need.

This year, SFIC is proud to announce that Mr. James P. Dugan will be honored at the 2019 SFIC Annual Gala and will be presented with the organization’s Vitae Discimus Award. Translated “We Teach By Our Lives”, this prestigious award is bestowed upon those who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of the less fortunate by which the way they live their lives. Through his thoughts, words, and actions, Mr. Dugan exemplifies the Vitae Discimus Award with great distinction.

SFIC is also proud to announce that Mr. Kenneth Kunzman will be honored at the 2019 SFIC Annual Gala and will receive The Archbishop Peter L. Gerety Award for his more than 20 years of service as a SFIC Trustee and for the numerous ways he has impacted the lives of the lessfortunate through The Scholarship Fund’s Mission.

Co-chairing this year’s Gala will be National Retail Systems CEO, Mr. Francis J. Walsh and SFIC Chair Emeritus and Founder/Chairman of Acorn Financial Services Mr. Joseph J. Oakes III.

Proceeds from the event will go towards partial K-12 scholarship assistance so that children living in underserved inner-city communities have an opportunity to receive a high quality, values-based education at private and parochial schools within The Archdiocese of Newark. Through “The Giftof Education”, children of all faiths and backgrounds will gain the confidence and tools to overcome enormous odds thus empowering them to realize their full human potential.

As the Gala also serves as SFIC’s “Tiffany” annual fundraising event, the evening’s goals are simple...raise a much desperately-needed tuition assistance as possible! Our collective and enthusiastic efforts will serve as catalysts for a successful evening.

For further information please contact: Barbara Cortes (973) 497-4278 or cortesba@rcan.org