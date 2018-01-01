Serving Immigrant Communities Workshop

All pastors and members of the parish staffs are invited to a workshop on Serving Immigrant Communities to be held on June 12th from 10 am to 12 pm in the Auditorium at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese.

Representatives of Faith in New Jersey (FINJ), a statewide network of clergy and congregations working to promote immigrant, racial and economic justice, will provide a two-hour workshop on concrete steps that parishes can take to stand in solidarity with our immigrant community at a time when many families face the threat of being separated via detention and deportation.

The new tools and approaches they present will supplement the body of work already underway in the Archdiocese so that we can achieve the Holy Father's vision of the Church working to 'welcome, protect, promote and integrate' our immigrant and refugee families.

They will share examples of work being undertaken in parishes throughout New Jersey and across the country, in collaboration with local dioceses and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

If you have any questions please contact Fr. Timothy Graff, Director of the Social Concerns Office, at Rev.Timothy.Graff@rcan.org