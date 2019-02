Grief to Grace

“Let the Church always be a place of mercy and hope, where everyone is welcomed, loved, and forgiven.”

~ Pope Francis

So many are suffering from the effects of emotional, physical and sexual abuse. Where can they heal? Where can they feel safe and loved?

The Archdiocese of Newark sponsors "Grief to Grace" retreats. This retreat is for those who have suffered from emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of abuse there is healing.

WE ARE HERE FOR YOU!