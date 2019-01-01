The theme of the 2020 Annual Appeal is “Shining the Light of Christ.” As disciples, we are individually called to radiate the love of God in our work, our relationships, our service and our giving (cf. Mt. 5:16). As a Catholic faith community, our common worship, hospitality, pastoral care and ministry reflects this love to the wider community. By sharing our time, unique talents, and personal treasure, we participate in shining the light of Christ ever more brightly.

As members of the Catholic Church of Newark, we are united by a common mission entrusted to us by Jesus Christ - to proclaim the Gospel, to pass on the faith to the next generation through the celebration of the sacraments, to care for the poor and vulnerable, and to form our future priests. The 2020 Annual Appeal binds us more closely to this mission through our stewardship of God's many gifts.

Your support of this year's Annual Appeal will have a direct impact on the lives of those served through the ministries and programs of this Archdiocese.

Will you prayerfully consider making a gift to the 2020 Annual Appeal? Donate Here

LEVELS OF GIVING

Suggested total pledge: Five monthly payments of: $5,000 $1,000 $2,500 $500 $1,000 $200 $500 $100 $250 $50

To see the impact of your 2019 gift to the Annual Appeal, please click here.