Special Mass to be held at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in remembrance of 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin and the Scholarship Fund for Inner City Children invite the faithful to a special Mass to be held at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Newark, in Remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The events of Sept. 11, 2001 irrevocably changed the lives of victims’ families and friends, survivors, first responders, rescue and recovery workers, volunteers, and millions of Americans and people around the world. Today, the legacies of the attacks continue to affect foreign policy, national security, civic discourse and countless individual lives.

The attacks also provided numerous examples of individuals helping others in whatever way they could, often at the expense of their own safety, under difficult circumstances. Their humanity and selflessness offer a counter to the horror of that day and provide an example as we face difficult moments today and moving forward.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to 973-497-4279.