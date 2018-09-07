A Special Video Message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin to the People of the Archdiocese of Newark

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin has prepared a special video message to the people of the Archdiocese of Newark to provide both perspective on the recent revelations this Spring and Summer about Archbishop McCarrick and events such as the Pennsylvania grand jury report, and to speak of steps that are now underway in response to the news and the needs of the people of this local Church.

Through this special message, the Cardinal also calls the people of the Archdiocese to join in a day of prayer, fasting and abstinence on Friday, September 14, 2018, the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. The day will culminate in a special prayer service in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart beginning at 7:30 p.m., under the theme Behold the Wood of the Cross: A Service of Prayer, Recognition and Hope. All people of this local Church of Newark are invited to attend this service.

Cardinal Tobin's video message is available below in both English and Spanish.

Message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark

Mensaje de Cardenal Jose W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark