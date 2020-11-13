Special Zoom retreat is opportunity for women to think about themselves as gifts to the church, the world

The Office of the African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate has organized a special Zoom retreat for women entitled “Who’s That Lady?” The event is Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be presented by Dr. C. Vanessa White, associate director for the Th. M. Degree Program at the Institute for Black Catholic Studies at Xavier University in New Orleans.

The retreat was designed to give women a moment of reexamination of conscious and to think about their calling as women in the church as mothers, as wives, and as sisters, said Fr. Emeka Okwuosa, SDV, coordinator of the Office of the African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate.

“The main reason is also to give women an opportunity to think about themselves as gifts to the church, the world,” he continued. “Gifts as mothers, as wives, but also as a married people. That they are special just like the women of the elder church. They are really the backbone of the church.”

He said that the importance of women in the elder church is notable in the Acts of the Apostles.

“And I believe that also for us of African descent, the role of women is very important in our community,” he said.

The retreat is in its second year and was originally planned for around Mother’s Day.

“We have retreats for young adults, we have retreats for youth and we wanted to have something for the mothers to say thank you to our women and also to remind them that… they are called to really be a sign of the love of God to the world,” Fr. Emeka said. “If our women are formed, then our children are formed, and our families are formed.”

White has a great testimony of ministry, and of the love of God in the life of women, he added.

The retreat is open to all women of any age. For information and to register visit, www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/african-american-african-caribbean-a....