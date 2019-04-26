St. Jean Vianney Relic Pilgrimage to Visit Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on May 3

On Friday, May 3, 2019, the Relic Pilgrimage of St. Jean Vianney’s Incorrupt Heart will visit the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the mother church of the Archdiocese. The Incorrupt Heart of St. Jean Vianney is a First Class relic and has remained intact for more than 150 years. The pilgrimage is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus through a generous loan from the Shrine of Ars, France. All are invited to venerate this relic of St. Jean, whose holiness and integrity is a model for clergy and laity.

Veneration of the relic will be from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM on May 3. The complete Liturgical Schedule is as follows: 9:45 AM Morning Prayer; 10:00 AM Confessions; 1:45 PM Mid-afternoon Prayer; 3:00 PM Chaplet of Divine Mercy (Chaplet with relic in Cathedral Crypt); 5:00 PM Confessions; 7:00 PM Holy Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, with the relic present.

On Saturday, May 4, the Relic Pilgrimage of St. Jean Vianney’s Incorrupt Heart will visit the Immaculate Conception Seminary Chapel at Seton Hall University in South Orange, NJ. Veneration of the relic will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The full schedule is as follows: 9:00 AM Mass; 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Confession; 2:00 PM Father Fredrick L. Miller, Professor of Systematic Theology, will be the guest speaker.

For more information about St. Jean Vianney, patron of parish priests, or the relic pilgrimage, visit kofc.org/vianney.