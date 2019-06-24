St. Mary of the Assumption High School in Union County to Close

The Archdiocese of Newark and St. Mary of the Assumption Church announced today that St. Mary of the Assumption High School, which serves students in grades 9-12 in Elizabeth, Union County, will close June 30, 2019.

Despite a valiant effort by faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders of the storied urban Catholic high school, the closure is necessary due to a steady decline in enrollment in past years and an escalating fiscal deficit nearing $1.5 million in June 2019.

“We truly appreciate all of the generosity and support of parents, alumni and other St. Mary’s school community members,” said Dr. Margaret Dames, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Superintendent of Schools. “But given that the school was facing a number of years of continued challenges, the Archdiocese finally had to recognize that the necessary financial stability would not be reached in the foreseeable future.”

According to Dr. Dames, the school’s difficulties became evident approximately five years ago, at which time, school leadership and Archdiocesan school and finance officials began a series of strategic meetings to provide oversight and guidance to strengthen the school’s operating model. More than 40 strategic meetings were conducted to focus on overcoming obstacles. Additionally, St. Mary of the Assumption Church’s trustees and finance council provided moral and financial support in an effort to help sustain the school.

To date, the Archdiocese of Newark has absorbed more than $2.1 million for operations and pensions, insurance and healthcare for staff.