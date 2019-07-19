St. Mary of the Assumption Hosts Homecoming Fundraiser

The following information is courtesy of the Office of Catholic Schools

This Saturday, July 20th, St. Mary’s in Elizabeth will host its All Class Reunion and Homecoming Celebration to support the Save St. Mary’s High School Fund. Alumni of all years are invited to reunite and celebrate their alma mater with a day-long schedule of homecoming events. Activities for children will be provided from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, with the full event concluding at 9:00 pm. The cost of admission is a donation at the door to the Save St. Mary’s Fund.

Spearheaded by a group of dedicated alumni together with school leadership, current families, and the local community, the campaign to Save St. Mary’s was launched in response to last month’s announcement that the high school would officially close on June 30th, 89 years since its founding in 1930. In order to save St. Mary’s, the goal is to raise $2 million to enable the school to remain open.

Individual donations may be made online on the campaign site. Businesses and organizations may submit donations with a Sponsorship Form.