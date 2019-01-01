Learn How to Start a Bible Study

Learn how to select a series, invite and engage others, and run a successful bible study at your parish. More than 30 years of involvement in various studies gives Laurie a unique perspective on best practices.

To register online, click here.

Laurie Watson Manhardt, PhD is a Catholic wife, mother, and grandmother. After teaching young girls at the Huron Valley School in Michigan, she taught second grade catechism for several years in New Jersey, preparing children to receive the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Holy Eucharist.

After teaching an inter-faith Bible Study for ten years, Laurie recognized the need for orthodox, layperson-friendly Catholic Bible study materials that could present the finest of Catholic Biblical scholarship available. Together with three Biblical scholars, Father Joseph Ponessa, SSD from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome; Monsignor Jan Majernik, STD from the Franciscan School of Biblical Studies in Jerusalem; and Bishop Jan Liesen, SSD, a graduate of the Biblicum who serves on the Papal Theological Commission, she is offering the Come and See Catholic Bible Study Series for adults and children. Adult books cover the entire Catholic Bible in fourteen volumes.

Presently, Laurie and her husband Jim host a home Bible Study for couples in mixed marriages. She also serves in a weekly Bible study for teenagers in her parish in Vero Beach, Florida. She is particularly interested in helping people who feel called to start a Catholic Bible study in their home or parish.