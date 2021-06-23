Statement of the Archdiocese of Newark regarding sale of former archbishop’s residence

The Archdiocese of Newark has entered into an agreement to sell the Pittstown, N.J. residence previously inhabited by former Archbishop John J. Myers.

The residence was originally purchased by the Archdiocese of Newark in 2002 for $678,000. The residence sold in June 2021 for $910,000. A real estate transaction commission will be deducted from the sale price, and proceeds will return to the Archdiocese of Newark to benefit ongoing ministries, especially those impacted by the pandemic.

Except for parish-owned properties, this is the only private residential property that is owned by the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese has no plans to purchase any future residences.