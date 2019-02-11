Statement of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin on the Announcement of the Independent Victim Compensation Program Approved and Supported by All Five Roman Catholic Dioceses in the State

This program is a sign of our commitment to the continued healing of victims who were sexually abused as a minor by a member of our Archdiocesan clergy. The program will allow victims to seek financial compensation in a compassionate, expeditious, independent, and transparent manner.

While we recognize that no degree of financial compensation can adequately address the suffering endured, this program is a genuine expression of our remorse and our desire to make amends for past transgressions. It is my sincere hope that this program will meaningfully assist victims in their healing and will bring them a measure of peace.

I continue to express my deep regret and sorrow to the victims, their families, and the faithful of our Church for the abuses that took place, and for those in our ministry who failed to protect the most vulnerable members of our Church community. We continue the essential work to ensure abuse is prevented in all environments of the Archdiocese of Newark.

I wish to thank Mr. Feinberg and Ms. Biros for leading this important effort.