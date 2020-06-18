Statement of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R, Archbishop of Newark, on Supreme Court’s Decision on DACA

Like so many people throughout our nation, I am so grateful for the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). In preventing the Administration’s attempt to terminate this valuable program, the Court recognizes the inherent dignity of all God’s children and their protection under the law.

The DACA program was implemented in 2012 and has helped approximately 800,000 young people, who paid a fine and submitted to a background check, the opportunity to work legally, access educational opportunities, and not fear deportation.

To the DACA youth and their families in the Archdiocese, we rejoice with you today and promise to continue to accompany and support you especially in these difficult times.

I call upon the U.S. Senate to pass legislation to provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers as a sign of our compassion for the most vulnerable in our midst.

“If someone who has worldly means sees a brother in need and refuses him compassion, how can the love of God remain in him?” (1 John 3:17)