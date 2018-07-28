Statement of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, on Today’s Announcement from the Vatican Concerning Cardinal McCarrick

In response to the announcement this morning that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, from the College of Cardinals, and imposed upon on him suspension ad divinis, directing him to observe a life of prayer and penance in seclusion until the completion of the canonical process, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, issued the following:

“The somber announcement from the Vatican this morning will impact the Catholic community of the Archdiocese of Newark with particular force. This latest news is a necessary step for the Church to hold itself accountable for sexual abuse and harassment perpetrated by its ministers, no matter their rank. I ask my brothers and sisters to pray for all who may have been harmed by the former Cardinal, and to pray for him as well.”