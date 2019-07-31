Statement of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., on New Jersey’s Assisted Suicide Law

To view the PDF version of Cardinal Tobin's statement, click here

Human compassion fills our hearts with sadness when we hear about an individual who wishes to end his or her life to escape the pain and suffering of illness, disability, or disease. The fear associated with such devastating human conditions is real and legitimate.

However, as Pope Francis has noted, we must be careful not to yield to a false sense of compassion. Our Holy Father reminds us that we must never take a human life—even, or especially, our own, since “this is a sin against God, the creator.”

The gift of human life and dignity is sacred and must be respected and protected at every stage, from conception to natural death. Respect for human life encourages a trust and peace with God despite illness and suffering.

We remain united to Christ through our suffering. St. Paul reminds us that nothing can separate us from the love of God. We have Christ in life and death – when he will intercede for us and bring us to eternal joy.

We must be clear. What legislatures now refer to as “death with dignity” is legal permission for one to end their own life with a lethal overdose of prescription drugs. This new state law has become an answer to addressing one's fear of affliction or suffering. What is more, in a for-profit industry like health care, there is the real danger that euthanasia will be seen as a cost-cutting measure. There is evidence in states that have already legalized assisted suicide that insurers encourage this “solution” instead of more costly medical care. The handicapped and impaired will feel pressure to end their lives.

This law also puts immense pressure on Catholics in health care ministries to follow their conscience instead of being coerced into providing assistance that is immoral.