Statement from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Regarding the Hyde Amendment and the Sanctity of Life

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

I am deeply concerned that the proposed federal budget would eliminate the Hyde Amendment, which, for 45 years, has prohibited the use of federal funds for abortion. The Hyde Amendment is credited with saving the lives of millions of children. Now, the powerful pro-abortion lobby and members of Congress are calling for the elimination of this Amendment and the implementation of a policy that would designate billions of taxpayer dollars for elective abortions. Taxpayer-funded abortion represents a failure to recognize the sanctity of human life and promotes a culture in which human life in its most vulnerable moment is perceived as disposable. Such a proposal targets poor women as needing an expedient solution to a complex problem.

Pope Francis has said, “it is troubling to see how simple and convenient it has become for some to deny the existence of a human life as a solution to problems that can and must be solved for both the mother and her unborn child.” He notes that abortion “is not a primarily religious issue but one of human ethics.”

It is crucially important that we send a strong, clear message that the Hyde Amendment has far-reaching public support and should not be repealed. Members of Congress need to hear from as many of us as possible. Please read the Action Alerts posted by the New Jersey Catholic Conference at www.njcatholic.org/protecting-the-hyde-amendment, and join me in acting before July 16 to send this urgent message to Congress. Sign the petition at www.NoTaxpayerAbortion.com.

Know of my continued prayers for each of you.

Sincerely Yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark