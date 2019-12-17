Statement of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Regarding the Tragic Death of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals

Over the past week, we all have been conscious of the power of darkness, which has tried to overshadow us and strangle our hearts. We also are aware of the difference that light makes in triumphing over darkness. Today, we come together as a community and reflect a light so bright that no darkness can vanquish it. Our faith in Jesus Christ, the Holy Redeemer, is what will help the family, friends, and loved ones of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals to persevere through their grief. In the words of Saint Paul in his letter to the Romans, “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.”

I ask all of the faithful to pray with me for the eternal life of Detective Seals and for strength and comfort for his family in their heartbreaking loss. I extend my personal condolences to them. May God bless Detective Seals and may his good deeds on this earth always be remembered. Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.