Statement of Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin on the Events in Sri Lanka

How tragic that on Easter morning, where we profess the Lord's victory over sin and death, that so many in Sri Lanka were killed at the celebration of Easter masses. Just when they were hearing the Easter message of peace, violence yet again forced itself onto the global stage.

We, in the Archdiocese of Newark, join our prayers with people of good will throughout the world, who have expressed solidarity with the victims of these attacks and in our condemnation of senseless violence manifested today.

Despite these attacks, may we continue to proclaim the truth of the Easter gospels—the hope of new life is offered to all. We pray that truth be shown in Sri Lanka in these difficult days.