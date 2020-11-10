Statement of Cardinal Tobin on the Release of the Holy See’s McCarrick Report

In response to the Holy See’s publication of its report on former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, issued the following statement:

Together with the global community of the Catholic Church, the Archdiocese of Newark is studying the findings of this unprecedented and substantial report. We commend the leadership of Pope Francis and the Holy See in seeking to bring collective healing to victims of Theodore McCarrick and all those who have suffered because of clergy sexual abuse, while attempting to restore justice for the Catholic community that has been so grievously wounded by sexual abuse, abuse of power and the mishandling of allegations.

The Report represents a significant and powerful step forward in advancing accountability and transparency regarding sexual abuse. Beyond the victims themselves, failures by some leaders in the Catholic Church have wounded many including the families and loved ones of victims and the faithful. It is important to recognize that the Church has made progress in responding to clergy abuse by implementing and updating policies and programs to safeguard the faithful, especially the most vulnerable among us.

The Archdiocese of Newark hopes that the Report will provide insights that will help us to strengthen further our well-established programs aimed at protecting the faithful.

We remain united in our sympathy and support for all victims of sexual abuse and pray for healing and reconciliation within our Church.

To access the full report from the Holy See, visit www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2020-11/parolin-mccarrick-report....

To access information about the Department for the Protection of the Faithful in the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/child-youth-protection.

Declaración del Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark, Sobre la Publicación del Informe McCarrick por la Santa Sede.

En respuesta al informe sobre el ex cardenal Theodore McCarrick publicado por la Santa Sede, el Cardenal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark, emitió la siguiente declaración:

La Arquidiócesis de Newark, al igual que toda la Iglesia Católica, está estudiando el contenido de este informe sustancial y sin precedentes. Alabamos el liderazgo del Papa Francisco y de la Santa Sede en la búsqueda de sanación para las víctimas de Theodore McCarrick y de todos aquellos que han sufrido debido el abuso sexual del clero, mientras intenta restaurar la justicia para la comunidad católica que ha sido tan gravemente herida por el abuso sexual, el abuso de poder y el mal manejo de las acusaciones.

El Informe representa un paso muy importante en el avance de la rendición de cuentas y la transparencia con respecto al abuso sexual. Los fracasos de algunos líderes de la Iglesia Católica han herido no sólo a las propias víctimas, sino también a sus familias y a sus seres queridos, al igual que a todos los fieles. Es importante reconocer que la Iglesia ha avanzado en su respuesta al abuso del clero con la implementación y actualización de normas y programas para proteger a los fieles, especialmente a los más vulnerables entre nosotros.

La Arquidiócesis de Newark espera que este Informe proporcione conocimientos que nos ayuden a fortalecer aún más los programas que ya llevamos a cabo para la protección de los fieles.

Seguimos unidos en nuestra comprensión y apoyo a todas las víctimas de abuso sexual y oramos por la sanación y la reconciliación dentro de nuestra Iglesia.

Para acceder al informe completo de la Santa Sede, vayan a: www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2020-11/parolin-mccarrick-report....

Para acceder a la información del Departamento de Protección de los Fieles en la Arquidiócesis de Newark, vayan a: www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/child-youth-protection.