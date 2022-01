Statement of the Catholic Bishops of New Jersey

On S49/A6260, Legislation that would Codify Abortion Rights into State Law

The Catholic Bishops of New Jersey join to express our strongest opposition to S49/A6260. This harmful legislation would: codify into state law an individual’s right to an abortion, including late-term abortions; potentially violate the religious freedom of healthcare workers and hospitals; and require private businesses to expand group health coverage to include abortion services.

We hold all human life sacred, including the unborn, and we strenuously oppose any effort that seeks to make abortion services more accessible - - expressly this effort that is being rushed through the legislative process at the conclusion of this session.

We realize the financial, emotional, and physical toll an unexpected pregnancy can have on a mother. We are sympathetic toward all mothers who feel helpless and alone, which is why the Catholic Church has a long tradition of offering alternatives to abortion. Through Catholic agencies, charities, parishes, and other organizations, mothers seeking abortion alternatives can access life-affirming health and prenatal care, emotional support, assistance in bearing and raising her child, and basic needs such as housing, food, and clothing.

Abortion is a direct attack on life itself. As such, the Catholic Bishops of New Jersey urge Catholics and people of good will to reject this bill seeking to expand abortion services and to contact your state legislators to express your staunch opposition to its passage.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R ., Archbishop, Archdiocese of Newark

Most Reverend Kevin J. Sweeney, Bishop, Diocese of Paterson

Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, C.M., Bishop, Diocese of Trenton

Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop, Diocese of Metuchen

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop, Diocese of Camden

Most Reverend Kurt Burnette, Bishop, Eparchy of Passaic

Most Reverend Yousif Habash, Bishop of Our Lady of Deliverance of Syriac Catholic Diocese